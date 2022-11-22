Creative Diagnostics Announces New Polyethylene Glycol Antibodies Detection Kits

Shirley, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. More importantly, these kits can be used in a broad range of scientific research and vaccine evaluation.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is a classic non-scaling water-soluble synthetic polymer widely used in the pharmaceutical field for proteins and drug carriers. The covalent conjugation process of PEG to proteins and drug carriers, known as pegylation, is critical for maintaining the colloidal stability of drugs in biological fluids and reducing their uptake by filtering organs, improving the overall efficacy and safety after inoculation.

Therefore, an in-depth understanding of the incidence and clinical significance of anti-PEG immunity is essential for the continued clinical application of PEGylated therapeutics. Creative Diagnostics now offers a set of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity for the detection of anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. These kits can be used for scientific research and vaccine evaluation.

For example, Creative Diagnostics supplies High Sensitivity Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) ELISA Kit (Catalog # DEIA6158) for research applications, which can be used to detect proteins containing one or more PEG chains as well as unconjugated PEG. The PEG ELISA kit allows the measurement of the PEG portion of the PEGylated protein and is, therefore, suitable for assessment of the pharmacodynamics of a range of PEGylated proteins.

Another example is Polyetheylene Glycol ELISA Kit (Catalog # DEIABL237), which is a competitive assay that has been validated for the quantitation of a wide variety of free and conjugated PEG (linear or branched) molecules (>5 kd sizes) in serum or plasma. The assay is specific to the backbone of PEG.

Additionally, scientists of Creative Diagnostics have also developed a mouse anti-PEG IgG/IgM ELISA kit to support the research of accelerated blood clearance or ABC phenomenon. This is because PEGylation prolongs the circulating half-life of modified proteins by slowing proteolytic degradation and masking the immune system, but repeated injections of PEGylated proteins induce anti-PEG antibodies for elevated clearance, thereby reducing efficacy.

“The PEG Antibodies Detection Kits will make testing more accessible and provide laboratories with more agility when identifying anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics. “We’ll continue to provide more lab resources as well as critical information for scientists to make the right decisions for studies.”

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract biologic R&D and manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to provide a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.