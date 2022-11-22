Clinion Achieves GDPR Compliance – Strengthening patient data security

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Clinion, the leading provider of integrated eClinical software solutions, is pleased to announce that it is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR requires companies to protect user data from unauthorised access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. It is a set of regulations that member states of the European Union must implement in order to protect the privacy of digital data.

Clinion eClinical Platform has achieved full GDPR Compliance and implemented a number of technical and organisational measures to ensure that user data is protected. These measures include encryption, access control, and regular monitoring and auditing. Clinion is one of the very few eClinical software that has acquired GDPR compliance.

Most of the existing mid and small eClinical software solution providers do not have this compliance, and they are GDPR-ready and not fully compliant. GDPR is the toughest privacy and security law in the world. Though it was drafted and passed by the European Union (EU), it imposes obligations onto organizations anywhere, so long as they target or collect data related to people in the EU.

“Achieving GDPR compliance is a major milestone for us, It demonstrates our commitment to protecting our users’ privacy and providing them with a platform they can trust. We will continue to invest in measures to protect our users’ data”, said Manuj Vangipurapu.

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our all-new Clinion EDC v3.5.

Clinion EDC v3.5 is fully GDPR compliant and is upgraded to further simplify and empower the Clinical trials processes for CROs and pharma organisations.

Major Features on the way:

► CRF Versioning

► Local Labs

► Visit Scheduler

► eCRF Locks

► Reports Generator and Scheduling

► New Dashboards

Experience the improved and fast-loading Dashboards with subject link performance improvements.

About Clinion

Clinion is a global clinical technology company that offers AI-enabled eClinical solutions. ClinionAI consists of EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA and Document Automation that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Clinion is committed to innovating the future of clinical trials through ClinionAI and empowering its partners to manage trials more efficiently at lesser costs.

Our Vision

We envisage Clinion to be the AI-enabled eClinical platform of choice for small and medium CROs, and academic and pharmaceutical organisations in the global market.

Our Team

Located in Hyderabad, India, Clinion’s team is led by pharmaceutical industry veterans and supported by clinical research experts and enterprise software engineers. We have more than 30 people working across departments including product development, research, software engineering, product development, sales, QA and technical support.

To learn more about visit: GDPR Compliance

Media Contact

Rajesh Pothula

Email – rajesh.pothula@clinion.com