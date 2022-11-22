China, The United States, Canada, And Japan Are Projected To Account For Major Demand For Mood Stabilizers Through 2026

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Demand for bipolar disorder therapeutic drugs is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2026. The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market will account for US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022, and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.8 Bn by the end of 2026.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market.

Key findings of the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics. Additionally, the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market.

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2026

Key Segments Covered in Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry Research

· Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Type:

Antipsychotics Drugs Anticonvulsants Mood Stabilizers Antidepressant Drugs Anti-anxiety Drugs



· Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape:

Bipolar disorder treatment providers are investing in the research and development of novel therapeutics to expand their market presence across various regions. Bipolar disorder drug manufacturers are also pushing their offerings to get approvals from regulatory authorities.

In April 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies, a leading biopharmaceutical organization known for its therapeutics, announced that it had obtained approval for the new dosage strength of CAPLYTA. This drug has proved its efficiency in the treatment of bipolar disorders and will now be available in strengths of 10.5 mg and 21 mg capsules.

Key Companies Profiled:

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Allergan plc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG.

Gedeon Richter Plc

Lundbeck A/S

Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

