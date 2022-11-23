Nakayama Golf Club Launches New Offer for New Members

FUNABASHI CITY, JAPAN, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Popular gold simulation club, the Nakayama Golf Club, based in Funabashi City has launched a new offer for its new members. For a very limited time, it is offering Premium Room Free Coupons for each new member who joins the club between November 4 and December 28. This indoor golf course is a huge place with free parking and helps people learn simulation golf without having to step foot in the golf course! Additionally, the place also comes with a Popular gold simulation club, the Nakayama Golf Club, based in Funabashi City has launched a new offer for its new members. For a very limited time, it is offering Premium Room Free Coupons for each new member who joins the club between November 4 and December 28. This indoor golf course is a huge place with free parking and helps people learn simulation golf without having to step foot in the golf course! Additionally, the place also comes with a golf driving range to give the feel of a real golf course.

“Nakayama Golf Club comes with a fully private room, a 24-hour ventilation system and a high-performance air conditioner equipped with an air cleaning function to combat lingering COVID challenges. We are the safest indoor golf course in the country and proud to serve you with the finest services to go with your activities. Take advantage of our ongoing offer and become our privileged member soon!”said an excited Manager at Nakayama Golf Club.

Nakayama Golf Club is an indoor golf course based in Funabashi City. It is a new sporting activity for people who enjoy the joys of golf in an exciting fashion.

For more information, please visit https://nakayamagolfclub.com/

Address – 3-11-17 Motonakayama, Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture 273-0035

Website – https://nakayamagolfclub.com/

