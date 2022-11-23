Webllisto Announces its Participation in Yet Another Global Tech Event: SoftWave, South Korea

Soft Wave 2022 is right around the corner!

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — A leading digital transformation event, Soft wave is all set to roll its charm in the global business. A professional event opening doors for startups to boost their digital business. Under the Softwave Organizing committee, the event Soft Wave will be hosted by tech giants from 07-09 December at COEX Convention Center, Seoul, South Korea.

Webllisto Technologies a leading NFT Development Company is proud to announce its participation in the global SW event 2022. A type of trade show, where visitors will experience the IT evolution closely. Get to know Webllisto Technologies better and meet the professional team of developers personally.

In an interview, the CEO of Webllisto Technologies cordially invites startups and multi-million dollar businesses from across the globe for this international digital event. The team of Webllisto is all set to display their proficiency on an international platform.

To this, the company CEO adds gratitude to the Soft wave event organizers for lending an opportunity to exhibit their firm on a global platform. The investors will be further able to have a look at their application development projects and portfolio and strategize the business evolution.

Information you will find at Webllisto’s forefront

At the SoftWave event, investors will get a chance to consult our Website development team and Blockchain development team face to face. This would be undoubtedly the greatest opportunity to solve all your dilemmas on Blockchain technology, marketing strategies, NFT Development, Gaming platform development and much more. Webllisto’s representative will offer you detailed insights on your business project development and suggest breakthrough innovations. We are equipped to attend to more than 5000 visitors on the international platform.

Highlights of Soft Wave 2022

Digital transformation is awaiting your presence in Seoul, South Korea. What can investors and businesses expect from the massive tech-event Soft Wave?

Well, for startups this can be an excellent opportunity to evolve into the digital world. Website Development services at the exhibition:

IT services: System Integration, Cloud computing, Edge computing, Enterprise resource planning, Supply chain management, Custom Relationship Management, and Accounting management.

Fusion IT services: Artificial intelligence, Metaverse, NFT Development, Robot Automation, Blockchain, Fintech, Medical, Defense, Aviation, Drone, AR/VR, Biometrics, and more.

Internet services: Search portals, Big tech platforms, Broadcast communication, Media Networks, Marketing tools, and other information.

Gaming services: Gaming Application development, Mobile gaming application, graphics, design, and location-based gaming application.

Some more information on the Soft Wave Event

Save the Date: 7th – 9th Dec 2022

Visit us at COEX Convention Centre, Seoul, South Korea

Estimated visitors: 10000-20000

Participating companies: more than 500

Find Webllisto at Booth no. D1- 17

Meet and greet tech geeks at the most remarkable global tech event and meet Webllisto at Booth number D1- 17. Our team will be more than happy to discuss your interest in Blockchain Development Services.

For more info on the mega event email your queries at sales@webllisto.com. Discuss your business requirements will complete confidentiality under the expert’s suggestion.

Pack your bags and get ready to fly to Seoul, South Korea. We are super excited to meet you all there!

About Webllisto technologies



A leading and rapidly evolving Web Software application development firm, Webllisto technologies, ensures top-notch web and mobile application development services over the globe. We create, transform, and redefine the face of business into IT evolution. Our professional team of developers are trained for breakthrough innovations and technological advancements. Blockchain App Development, NFT Development, and DeFi solutions are a few of our leading specialities. We leave no stone unturned when it comes to exceptional Web application development.

Webllisto

Website: webllisto.com

Email: sales@webllisto.com

Contact/Whatsapp: +1 (408) 381-4147, +91 95898 49623

Address: 801, Airen Heights, Behind Pakiza Mall, Vijay Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001