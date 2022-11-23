Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Applications Spurring Sales of Coenzyme Q10 – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Current prospects of the coenzyme Q10 market, containing current as well as future projected values forecast, price index, and analysis on region-wise demand trends have been incorporated in the report. The assessment offered on factors mentioned above are comprehensive and dedicated weighted chapters have been delivered on the same.

Market valuation at a global and regional scale for coenzyme Q10 is offered in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth comparison on key coenzyme Q10 market segments, along with the market attractiveness analysis quantifies various insights delivered in the report.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Ubiquinone Coenzyme Q10 Ubiquinol Coenzyme Q10

Production Method Coenzyme Q10 Production via Microbial Fermentation Coenzyme Q10 Production via Chemical Synthesis

End Use Industry Coenzyme Q10 for Pharmaceuticals Coenzyme Q10 for Nutraceuticals Coenzyme Q10 for Cosmetics Coenzyme Q10 for Other End Use Industries



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Pharmaceutical coenzyme Q10 applications stay dominant, surging at 7% CAGR

Ubiquinone and ubiquinol coenzyme Q10 types to jointly contribute US$ 665 Mn in revenue

North America is likely to be the most opportunistic market, capturing 45% revenue by 2031

Over 1/4th of the global revenue in the coenzyme industry to be contributed by Asia

“As the growth of supplements and skin care nutrition is likely to be robust, coenzyme Q10 will be prominent with producers having an extensive product portfolio and the marketing prowess of products with nutritional and health benefits,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global coenzyme Q10 market include Kaneka Corporation, Xiamen Kingdomway Group, Nisshin Seifun Group, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd, and Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc., among others.

Skin care companies, such as Beiersdorf, have recognized the potential of coenzyme Q10 in preventing premature ageing and energizing the skin, and is offering new skin care products with CoQ10 content that claims to protect the skin from UV/UVB rays.

