Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Upsurging Demand for Tapioca Starch – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global sales of tapioca starch is likely to reach US$ 4.7 Bn in 2022. Growing inclination towards gluten-free food along with tapiocas health benefits is playing a key role in the increasing demand for tapioca starch.

Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.7 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 9 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021-2031) 6.7%

Key Segments Covered in the Tapioca Starch Industry Analysis

By Source : Bitter Cassava Tapioca Starch Sweet Cassava Tapioca Starch

By Form : Tapioca Pearls Tapioca Flour Tapioca Granules Tapioca Flakes Tapioca Pellets Tapioca Syrup

By Application : Tapioca Starch for Food & Beverages Tapioca Starch for Industrial Processing Tapioca Starch for Animal Feed Tapioca Starch for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By form, tapioca pearls are expected to hold more than 30% market share for tapioca starch market.

By application, food and beverage industry is expected to possess more than 45% market share for tapioca starch market.

Tapioca starch industry expected to garner US$ 60 Mn market revenue for North America.

Tapioca starch industry expected to possess nearly 35% market share throughout Europe.

“Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle has made tapioca starch a popular ingredient for various dishes. Thus, the use of tapioca starch has increased in everyday life. This, in turn, is expected to drive the sales for tapioca starch.” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2021, Cargill, Inc. added label-friendly tapioca starches to its Slim-Pure line of label-friendly starches. The company is focusing on delivering creamy textures and offering cold storage stability.

In January 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC announced the expansion of its line of tapioca based starches. The company launched REZISTA MAX thickening starches and BRIOGEL gelling starches. The company is focusing on improving the texture and fluidity of tapioca starches.

