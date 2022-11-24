FasterCapital Helps Entrepreneurs Put a Fair Valuation on their Startups

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Startup valuation is what the startup is worth in the market depending on different factors. Startup valuation is a process that each entrepreneur has to do whenever they are raising money or even when they are looking for a cofounder.

Every business or a startup needs to have a financial analysis and valuation document created in order to determine the true worth of the startup. Most of the time, entrepreneurs omit this key step and instead try to estimate the value of their startups based on what they think it could be worth. This can be a dangerous route to go down because there is no guarantee that the market will agree with your assumptions.

Through the startup valuation service, FasterCapital helps entrepreneurs value their startups and we apply different types of startup valuation methods in order to reach a realistic and fair valuation of the startup. One of our unique advantages is that beside applying the standard methods, we have data from the market (either startups that joined our Raise Capital program or other startups) and we use the info to put an accurate valuation. FasterCapital helps startups from different stages in identifying their valuation (pre-seed, seed, series A and series B).

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663