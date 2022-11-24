Reaching the finals at The European Software Testing Awards 2022

a1qa is in the finals at this year’s European Software Testing Awards — in the Best Agile Project category!

London, UK, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — This prestigious award acknowledges the excellence and accomplishments of companies, individuals, and teams operating in the QA community. The program encompasses over 15 categories: Testing Manager of the Year, Best Use of Technology in a Project, Best use of Artificial Intelligence in Testing, Most Innovative Project, Leading Vendor, etc.

In 2022, a1qa joined the finalists in the Best Agile Project category.

Success story description

The client, a UK-based developer of a property portal, chose a1qa to accelerate time to market and roll out a high-quality multi-functional web portal and a native mobile app for iOS and Android.

To help the customer obtain the desired outcomes, the a1qa team:

1. Set up a shift-left-based approach to quality assurance supported by behavior-driven development, which contributed to preventing bugs rather than fixing them and after a while releasing sound software with minimal professional QA assistance.

2. Integrated QA into the CI/CD development process, provided holistic software testing support by performing 10 QA types, and introduced efficient metrics and toolkits to increase quality in the production environment and significantly decrease the number of bugs and regression risks.

3. Accelerated the QA process as less time was necessary to identify and fix defects during user story testing rather than bugs found in the production environment.

Alina Karachun, Account director at a1qa, shared her view: “Through pulling off Agile transformations in QA teams, organizations can operate within fast decision-making cycles as well as enhance the efficiency of QA workflows and obtain feedback quickly.

Being proficient in Agile methodologies, we help our clients perform their journeys to an Agile delivery model to help them ensure business continuity, digital growth, and sustainable development speed while meeting quality gates.”

About a1qa

Being a QA vendor for almost 2 decades, a1qa’s experts have served 800+ global clients and supported them in enhancing the quality of IT solutions. With professional QA support at its heart, a1qa continues to help its customers achieve various business and operational benefits, such as accelerated t2m, sped up testing cycles, improved reputation, and many more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.