Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Eliminates the Risk of Discomfort at the Time of Transfer

Guwahati, India, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — If the patient requires treatment at a medical center in a different city an air ambulance would be of utmost benefit as it offers transportation with hospital-like facilities. For catering to the emergency evacuation needs of the patients the expert team of Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati operational under Medilift Air Ambulance remains serviceable all around the clock for offering a risk-free medical transfer at the time of medical crisis. We transfer patients, abiding by all the mandatory norms and protocols set by the medical and aviation authorities of India to ensure the evacuation process gets concluded without any complication or trouble.

Patients traveling via our medically equipped air ambulance reach their opted location as comfortably and smoothly as possible. We are highly expert in our manner of operation and our medical staff provides end-to-end medical assistance and attention inside the air ambulance that is equipped with intensive care and critical care facilities. Our low-cost evacuation process at Air Ambulance from Guwahati is advantageous for the patients and offers just the right solution as per their specific needs.

Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna Allows End-to-End Comfort During the Transfer Process

Count on the effective and risk-free medical transportation service offered by Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna which offers an uncomplicated traveling experience and non-troublesome transfer until the process of evacuation gets over. The medical team comprising healthcare experts, critical care flight nurses, and aero-medically certified paramedics offers specialized care throughout the evacuation process. The out-of-hospital care that we offer presents patients with a stabilized journey and a non-troublesome transfer from the sending facility to the receiving facility. The health of the patient is kept in an uncompromised state so that the patient doesn’t experience any trouble at the time of transfer.

We have to date transferred a number of patients to the medical center and have been available within hours of the first call made to our team at Air Ambulance in Patna. We were once shifting a patient who had met with an accident recently and needed intensive care during the time of retrieval. So we provided a medically fitted aircraft that had life support facilities and were considered efficient for the critical patient. We first provided the patient with the necessary first aid to the patient and then cleared the wounds that were still bleeding. We then offered some significant painkillers to calm the pain of patient down and provided medication that was necessary and the journey got completed without any complications.