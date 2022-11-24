Sales Of Bleach Precursor Are Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Over ~2.1% During 2022 – 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Bleach Precursor market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Bleach activators have become an integral part of several industries starting from household to textile applications. Different kinds of bleaching activators are available in the market in which peroxide-based bleaching activators such as Tetraacetylethylenediamine, have become most popular as bleach booster for household care market. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Bleach Precursor market.

The report provides a present market outlook on Bleach Precursor. Additionally, the Bleach Precursor market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period.

Bleach Precursor Market Key Segments

· By Product Type :

Tetraacetylethylenediamine Sodium Nonanoyloxybenzenesulfonate



· By End-use Industry :

Laundry Detergent Household Cleaners Dishwashing Paper & Pulp Textile



· By Form :

Granular Powder



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Bleach Precursor market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Bleach Precursor companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Bleach Precursor which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Bleach Precursor Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive in nature with leading manufacturers of bleach precursor such as DowDuPont, FutureFuel Corp, The Lubrizol Corporation (Warwick International Group Limited), WeylChem Wiesbaden GmbH, Delamine B.V., idCHEM Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang Jinke Culture Industry Co., Ltd, Nease Performance Chemicals, AK ChemTek Co. Ltd and Chemsfield Co. Ltd.

Also, new strategic approaches have been adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of high demand for bleach precursor.

Key market Players Listed:

DowDuPont

FutureFuel Corp

The Lubrizol Corporation

WeylChem Wiesbaden GmbH

Delamine B.V.

idCHEM Co.,Ltd.

Zhejiang Jinke Culture Industry Co., Ltd

Nease Performance Chemicals

AK ChemTek Co. Ltd

Chemsfield Co. Ltd

