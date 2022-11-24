Propylene Glycol Automotive Antifreeze Under Product Type Contributes 39.3% Of Market Share In Global Sales Of Automotive Antifreeze

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Automotive Antifreeze market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global automotive antifreeze market accounts for ~23% of the global antifreeze market in 2021. The global automotive antifreeze market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 5.3 Billion during the years of 2022-2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Automotive Antifreeze market.

Key findings of the Automotive Antifreeze market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Automotive Antifreeze. Additionally, the Automotive Antifreeze market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Automotive Antifreeze market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automotive Antifreeze vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automotive Antifreeze market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automotive Antifreeze market.

Automotive Antifreeze price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Global Automotive Antifreeze Market by Category

· By Product Type, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

Ethylene Glycol Propylene Glycol Glycerine



· By Technology, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

Organic Acid Technology Inorganic Acid Technology Hybrid Acid Technology



· By Vehicle Type, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Construction Vehicles



· By Sales Channel, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

OEM Aftermarket



· By Region, Global Automotive Antifreeze Market is segmented as:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Antifreeze market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Automotive Antifreeze companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Automotive Antifreeze which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Automotive Antifreeze Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive antifreeze market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced automotive antifreeze.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key manufacturers in automotive antifreeze market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Castrol in 2021 launched an advanced new ‘direct’ battery e-thermal fluid, Castrol ON, enabling future generations of electric vehicles to charge faster and provide enhanced performance, sustainability and protection Valvoline International Inc. in 2021 launched new coolants technology for modern engines and it also acquired 16 service centers in Texas as a part of expansion plan of Quick-Lube Network

Key Companies Profiled:

Valvoline International Inc.

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

KOST USA Inc.

Prestone Products Corporation

Recochem Inc.

Rock Oil Company

Total S.A

Other Market Players

