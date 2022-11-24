The Market For Electric Automotive Pumps Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 98 Bn By 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Automotive Pumps market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global automotive pumps market surpassed a market value of nearly US$ 54 Bn in 2020. Increasing demand for vehicles with stringent regulations for the reduction in carbon emissions is driving the market growth for automotive pumps. Furthermore, the automotive pumps industry is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 98 Bn by surpassing a CAGR of almost 6%. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Automotive Pumps market.

Key findings of the Automotive Pumps market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Automotive Pumps. Additionally, the Automotive Pumps market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Automotive Pumps market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automotive Pumps vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automotive Pumps market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automotive Pumps market.

Automotive Pumps price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered

· Pump Type

Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps Automotive Engine Oil Pumps Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps Automotive Coolant Pumps Automotive Steering Pumps Automotive Vacuum Pumps Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps



· Technology Type

Electric Automotive Pumps Mechanical Automotive Pumps



· Vehicle Type

Automotive Pumps for Passenger Card Automotive Pumps for HCV Automotive Pumps for LCV



· Sales Channel

Automotive Pumps Sales via OEM Automotive Pumps Sales via Aftermarket



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Pumps market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Automotive Pumps companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Automotive Pumps which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Automotive Pumps Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and Plastic Omnium entered into a strategic cooperation to accelerate the holistic integration of lighting technologies into the vehicle exterior, for both front and rear parts. The new partnership is also aimed at providing the market with combined solutions and technologies.

In December 2018, Aisin Seiki and DENSO Corporation announced an agreement to form a new company for development and selling driving modules used for electric vehicles. The new company will be established in April 2019 under the name BluE Nexus.

In June 2017, Delphi Automotive Plc. entered into partnership with Transdev, a French-based international private public transport company, to develop a global, fully-automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The new joint venture will further extend to development of Self-Driving Buses, beginning with two pilot projects in France.

Key Companies Profiled:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

TRW Automotive

Mikuni Corporation

Continental AG

Johnson Electric

Mahle Group

Magna International

KSPG AG-A

Robert Bosch Gmbh

SHW AG

Davies Craig

