Binmile Ranked as the 13th Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2022

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2022-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile today announced that it has ranked as the 13th Fastest Growing Technology Company by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2022. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Binmile grew 584 percent during this period.

Binmile’s CEO, Mr. Avanish Kamboj credits the company’s innovative thinking and quality driven approach for the success. He said, “It’s a great honor to receive this prestigious award. Our company is working hard every day to deliver the best quality solutions to our clients across the globe. Binmile is exponentially expanding towards becoming a leading technology partner supported by the collective efforts of its team.”

“Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2022 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitisation,” said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2022, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. “We congratulate Binmile Technologies on being as the 13th fastest 50 growing technology companies in India.” Read the report: Technology Fast 50 India 2022 winners

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Program Selection & Qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Binmile Technologies

With a focus on digitally transforming businesses and a culture that is passionate about innovation, Binmile Technologies is reaching milestones towards becoming the industry leader in the IT services industry. Binmile Technologies is a digital technology company providing digital transformation and product engineering services and solutions to Independent Software Vendor (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs across the globe.

Over the years, they have developed digital products and solutions for 180+ global clients from the high tech, BFSI, healthcare, education, e-Commerce, and manufacturing businesses, etc. Binmile combines agility and speed of implementation with a focus to help industries alleviate software development concerns by employing a pragmatic and outcome-based approach.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” The answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 411,951 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.