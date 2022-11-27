Worldwide Demand for Edge Computing Is Likely Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 30% by 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The edge computing market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 5 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 69 Bn.

Shifting preference for high-performance smartphone apps is also contributing to the edge computing market’s revenue growth. The global edge computing market will multiply 13.7x from its current value during the forecast period. The adoption of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) by telecom companies will generate profitable opportunities for edge computing market leaders.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the edge computing market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In January 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of its new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances. These “purpose-built” EC2 instances leverage 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs to process high-performance computing (HPC) workloads at what Amazon claims.

In November 2021, Kyndryl announced a landmark global strategic partnership that will combine its market-leading capabilities in the service of enterprise customers. The deal with Microsoft is Kyndryl’s first since recently becoming an independent public company and provides incremental multi-billion dollar revenue opportunities for the two companies.

Prominent Key Players Of The Edge Computing Market Survey Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.

Moxa Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Belden Inc.

Key Market Segments in Edge Computing Industry Research

By Component Edge Computing Hardware Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers) Sensors/Routers Others Edge Computing Software Edge Computing Services Edge-Managed Platform

By Application Edge Computing for Energy & Utilities Edge Computing for Industrial Applications Edge Computing for Transportation & Logistics Edge Computing for Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings Edge Computing for Healthcare Edge Computing for Agriculture Edge Computing for Retail Edge Computing for Datacenters Edge Computing for Other Applications



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

