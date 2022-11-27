Demand for Satellite Internet Is Expand At A CAGR of More Than 8% by 2031

The satellite internet market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion and expand at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The internet has moved from a goods to an amenity and to a must-have over the past 2 decades, mainly as a result of the smartphone revolution. Although smartphone penetration surpassed 48% in 2020, internet penetration remained confined to only urban consumers.

Competitive Advantage Analysis of In-House Satellite Production Capacity

A satellite can be considered as the work-horse of the whole satellite broadband ecosystem. Gaining expertise in its development and manufacturing provides a cost-effective and non-dependency advantage to satellite internet providers.

SpaceX is manufacturing its own satellites, whereas, on the other hand, other LEO satellite operators source their satellite manufacturing to external parties such as Airbus and Boeing. For instance, OneWeb has partnered with Airbus and Telesat sources it to Thales Alenia Space and Maxar. Amazon has made the announcement that they will be manufacturing their own satellites in a facility at Washington State, USA.

Key Companies Profiled :

SpaceX

Telesat

LeoSat

OnWEeb

Kepler

Space Norway

others

Kay Segments :

By Frequency Band : L-band C-band Ka-band Ku-band S-band X-band

By Bandwidth (Tbps) : Less than 15 Tbps 15-20 Tbps Above 20 Tbps

By Orbit (Km) : Less Than 600 km 600-1200 km Above 1200 km

By End User : Transportation Ships Trains Aircraft Others Military Residential Enterprises Telecommunication Industry Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania MEA



