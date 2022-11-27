Demand for Vinyl Flooring Plasticizer Is Growing At A CAGR of 3.2% Over 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global vinyl flooring plasticizer market is estimated at $1.349 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2032 .

Through a multidisciplinary approach, Fact.MR details the historical, present and future prospects of global vinyl flooring plasticizers and an extensive analysis of the factors responsible for this growth. Our dedicated experts have performed exhaustive primary and secondary research to input important and accurate insights relevant to every industry and region.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitizing tools to provide our clients with avant-garde and actionable insights into vinyl floor plasticizers. To enhance the reader’s experience, the report begins with a basic overview of vinyl flooring plasticizers and their classification.

Who are the key players in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market research report?

BASF SE

UPC group

Exxon Mobil Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Nanya Plastics Co., Ltd.

Shandong Qilu Plasticizer Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co., Ltd. Ltd.

Key Segments

By Plasticizer Type Pthalates DINP DIDP DEHP Others Non-Pthalates Benzoates DEHT DINCH Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Fragmentation of vinyl floor plasticizers by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.

Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each vinyl floor plasticizer player.

Various government regulations on the consumption of vinyl floor plasticizers.

The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global vinyl floor plasticizers.

This report covers the following Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market insights and assessments: This will benefit all the participants involved in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for vinyl floor plasticizers

Latest industry analysis of Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.

Key trends Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market analysis and changing consumer preferences in key industry segments.

Vinyl floor plasticizer demand and consumption change in various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive Data and Competitive Analysis of Leading Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers

Vinyl floor plasticizer US market sales will grow at a steady rate, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Vinyl floor plasticizer demand forecasts in Europe remain stable as many countries such as UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

The questionnaires answered in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers report are as follows:

How has the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market grown?

What are the current and future prospects for global vinyl flooring plasticizers by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of vinyl floor plasticizers?

Why is Vinyl Flooring Plasticizer Consumption the Highest in the Region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

