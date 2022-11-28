The Global Temporary Power Market Is Expected To Grow At Over 5% CAGR (Value) During The Forecast Period Between 2020 And 2030

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Temporary Power market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The temporary power market has come to the forefront to bridge the energy demand from semi-permanent sources. Usage of temporary power in the building, construction, and renovation industries is imperative. While temporary power sources save electricity to fit the bill, its installation requires applicable codes, standards, and regulations. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Temporary Power market.

Key findings of the Temporary Power market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Temporary Power. Additionally, the Temporary Power market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Temporary Power market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Temporary Power vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Temporary Power market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Temporary Power market.

Temporary Power price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2020-2030

Temporary Power Market by Category

· By Power Source :

Diesel Generator Gas Generator Dual Fuel Generator Solar Generator



· By End Use :

Utilities Oil & Gas Mining Construction Manufacturing Events & Hospitality Others



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Middle East & Africa Oceania



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Temporary Power market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Temporary Power companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Temporary Power which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Temporary Power Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

While the global temporary power market tends to remain moderately fragmented, the growing concern regarding energy consumption remains a key driver to bolster the growth of the manufacturers. In order to sustain in the cut-throat competition, the key players are started with diversifying their products to meet the high demand from the key end-user industries.

For instance :

Larson Electronics LLC launched its new range of Power Distribution Panels with KVA Transformers which consists of a power line feed. Load center with breakers, transformer, and outlets in 2020

Hybrid Power Hire launched its new extensive range of temporary power set up and equipment such as Self Contained Hybrid Power Systems, Nano Series equipment which are available in models from 400VA to 3kVA and with battery capacity from 740 Whrs to 5kWhrs, and others in the last year

Sudhir Rental Solution launched their new exclusive range of temporary power generators available on rent for cost-effective usage, such as, 30kVA-62.5 kVA Diesel Generator, 365kVA-440kVA Hire Genset, and others in 2020

Aggreko Plc. launched its new broad range of temporary power equipment and solutions such as Aggreko Industrial Power Generator, Aggreko Loadbanks, Aggreko Electrical Distribution, and others in 2020

Enerwhere launched its new advanced range of temporary power solutions such as Solar Hybrid Systems, Solar Rooftop Systems, Data Monitoring System to keep track of the power supply and improve it, and others in 2020

Key Market Players Listed:

Larson Electronics LLC

Cummins, Inc.

Aggreko Plc.

Energyst B.V.

SES Smart Energy Solutions FZCO

Hybrid Power Hire

Bennett Engineering LLC

Sudhir Rental Solution

Ashtead Group plc.

Enerwhere

Altaaqa Global

APR Energy

