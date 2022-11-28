Artificial Saliva Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation of US$ 1.4 Billion by 2026

Artificial Saliva Market Analysis by Product (Oral Sprays, Oral Solutions, Oral Liquids, Gels, Powders), by Age Group (Adults, Paediatrics), by Distribution Channel, by Region – Global Forecast 2021-2026

The global artificial saliva market revenue totaled US$ 667.9 Mn in 2020. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2026, surging ahead at a CAGR of 13.3% over the same period.

Demand for oral sprays is expected to increase at 14.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 because they are very convenient to use and also cost-effective.