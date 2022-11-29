Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 6.3.0 Adds Support for German, French and 4 Other Languages

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac has been updated to version 6.3.0 to add support for multiple languages. In addition to English, Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is now available in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Japanese.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac accurately finds duplicate files by content on Mac, displays the found duplicate files for users to easily view, and automatically selects all duplicates for users to remove with a single click. In addition to folders, it finds and deletes duplicate files in the Photos app and the Music app.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder is a popular duplicate file finder app, used by many people from around the world,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “To improve user experience, this update adds support for more languages, such as German, Spanish, French and Japanese. We hope this app can help more and more people effortlessly get rid of duplicate files.”

What’s new in version 6.3.0?

Supported multi-language

Main features of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac

Find all duplicate files

This duplicate file finder can find duplicate images, videos, audios, Word documents, PDFs, archives and all other duplicate files. It can find duplicate folders too. By default, it identifies duplicate files by content, ensuring perfect accuracy. It also lets users compare files by name.

Find similar images too

In addition to duplicate photos (which are exactly identical regardless of name), this app finds similar photos, including photos that look the same but are different in resolutions or formats and photos that look similar.

Find duplicate files on Mac, external storage devices and cloud

This duplicate file finder for Mac can search for duplicate files on your Mac, external hard drive, SD card, flash drive and other storage devices. It can also help users get rid of duplicate files on Google Drive, OneDrive and other cloud storage services.

Find duplicates in Photos and Music

In addition to folders and drives, this app can find the duplicates in Photos, iPhoto, Music and iTunes, helping users easily clean up their photo and music collections.

Let users easily preview duplicate files

The results window will display the found duplicate files for users to view. There is a built-in preview feature, letting users easily preview sets of duplicate photos, videos and other duplicate files.

Automatically select all duplicates for deletion

Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically selects all duplicates for users to delete with a single click. It also provides selection rules to help users mass select duplicates for deletion and lets users manually select or deselect.

Provide 3 removal methods

There are three removal methods: Move to Trash (default), Remove Permanently, and Move to Folder. By default, the deleted files will go to Trash. This way, it’s easy to restore deleted files if needed.

Easy to use and configure

The app is easy to use for everyone. It’s also easy to configure, letting users take control. For example, when it searches for duplicate files, users can ask it to skip certain files and folders.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A lifetime license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $19.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, data recovery and PDF software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.