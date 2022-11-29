JNG Painting & Decorating Provides Cabinet Refinishing in Hilliard

Columbus, OH, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — JNG Painting & Decorating is pleased to announce that they provide cabinet refinishing services in Hilliard. Homeowners interested in updating their kitchen can request cabinet refinishing as a less-costly alternative to replacing the cabinets.

Cabinet refinishing by JNG Painting & Decorating allows homeowners to change their kitchen’s look without altering the layout of their cabinets. Some homeowners want a new look for the kitchen but either can’t afford new cabinets, or their cabinets are still in excellent condition. The experienced contractors at JNG Painting & Decorating can help individuals choose the right finish for their cabinets to give their kitchen an overhaul without the high expense of cabinet replacement.

JNG Painting & Decorating offers various options for kitchen cabinet refinishing in Hilliard. They meet with homeowners to discuss their vision of the ideal kitchen and recommend the appropriate service to complete the look. Customers can change the color or style of their cabinets with a simple refinishing process.

Anyone interested in learning about cabinet refinishing in Hilliard can find out more by visiting the JNG Painting & Decorating website or calling 1-614-209-8569.

About JNG Painting & Decorating: JNG Painting & Decorating is a full-service painting and renovation company helping homeowners create their dream homes. Their experienced team works closely with individuals to choose the most suitable look for their homes. They also provide commercial services, giving homes and businesses a much-needed upgrade.

Company: JNG Painting & Decorating

Address: 1506 Fishinger Rd.

City: Columbus

State: OH

Zip code: 43221

Telephone number: 1-614-209-8569

Email address: jngpaintingdecorating@gmail.com