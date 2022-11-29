Father and Son Chiropractors Re-Brand To Offer Backbone For Better Health

Springfield, MO, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — A family of chiropractors who are passionate about providing health naturally to their patients has rebranded their two clinics as 417 Spine Chiropractic Healing Center to emphasize their dedication to providing the best natural health solutions for their patients.

The father and son team of Dr. Charles Maurer and Dr. Matthew Maurer are well respected in the Springfield Missouri area for their treatments and approach to providing focused techniques on joints and soft tissue issues, as well as helping patients understand how to maintain healthy lifestyles.

They have renamed their two existing chiropractic clinics in Springfield, Missouri, as 417 Spine Chiropractic Healing Center. They have anintroductory special package for new patients, which includes an in-depth chiropractic examination, comprehensive X-rays (if needed) and a consultation with their chiropractor.

Dr. C serves patients at 417 Spine Chiropractic Healing Center – North which is located at 2725 N Kansas Expy Suite 104. This location was previously known as North Springfield Family Chiropractic and serves patients in north Springfield as well as Willard, Strafford, Ash Grove, Fair Grove and other communities.

Dr. Matt serves patients in south Springfield along with the communities of Branson, Nixa, Ozark and Republic from 417 Spine Chiropractic Healing Center – South at 3100 S National Ave Suite 100. This location was previously known as Family Back & Neck Care Centre.

Both locations offer a wide range of chiropractic care services, including massage therapy, spinal manipulation, electric muscle stimulation, intersegmental traction, acupuncture, custom orthotics and therapeutic exercises.

Their chiropractors are highly educated and experienced in offering solutions for lower back pain, neck pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel syndrome, whiplash, hip and joint pains, and chronic recurring headaches.

Dr. Matt said: “Some common worries people have about chiropractic care is that it takes a long time, it’s expensive, and you will be stuck with chiropractic care forever if you want continued results.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth. Our approach shows faster recovery times for most conditions than any other alternative treatment. And because we educate our patients on self-care, they can manage much of their conditions independently.

“Patients continue to see us to prevent future problems because they like how their body feels with regular adjustments. Our overall approach is to provide health that comes naturally.”

Dr. C added: “We strive to treat each patient as an individual and provide the proper and most effective adjustments that allow the body to heal itself from the inside out, without the use of drugs or medications.”

To book an appointment with 417 Spine or to discover further information about their services, you can reach them at:

Phone: 417-889-2225

Email: info@417Spine.com

Website:https://417Spine.com