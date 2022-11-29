NMC Healthcare: The Best Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Health is the most priceless thing a person can possess. And nobody understands it better than the faculty of NMC Healthcare.

Over the past 48 years, NMC Healthcare has marked its success in providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the people of UAE. NMC once again proved its genuine commitment to the well-being of its patrons through its physiotherapy and rehabilitation centres.

Physiotherapy, or physical therapy, is a medical treatment to restore, maintain and strengthen the motor and mobility functions of the body. It is usually used to treat people who underwent major surgeries, trauma or injuries that affected their normal movement and health. It can help you improve your overall health to prevent further injuries.

The Physiotherapy Department of NMC Healthcare is known for its state-of-art facilities and comprises the most experienced and well-qualified physical therapists in the town. Their physiotherapy treatments include electrotherapy and exercise therapy. They offer therapy services to people of all ages. The therapy processes include manual therapy, stroke, post-orthopaedic and post-neurosurgery rehabilitation and many other training and exercises to help people return to a normal lifestyle.

All the training and exercises are prescribed only after proper diagnoses of the patient, and the improvements are analysed to ensure the best results possible. The patients undergoing therapy are under constant monitoring and assistance to ensure their progress, and the therapy processes are decided accordingly.

NMC Healthcare has physiotherapy and rehabilitation centres all around UAE, ensuring their presence to everyone in need.

NMC Healthcare continues to thrive as the largest healthcare provider in the UAE, all thanks to its devoted and dedicated team of healthcare professionals whose primary concern is the health and well-being of the community it serves.

NMC Healthcare perceives its act of service more like a responsibility rather than a job. The genuine concern they show in providing care and comfort to their patients makes them the most reliable and trustworthy healthcare providers in the UAE.