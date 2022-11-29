ARTANARMORED – civilian armored vehicles in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — For the same reason that military vehicles are armored, i.e., to survive the attack of shrapnel, bullets, missiles, shells, etc., civilian cars are armored. But armored and light armored vehicles also help to satisfy sporadic fashion desires. Transparent vehicle armor is now a popular trend that has developed. Glass armor of a particular type has been set up for this. In addition to the armor, armored vehicles also employ a number of other protection measures, such as the provision of fire extinguishers, run-flat tires, remote vehicle starting, pressure and temperature regulation, usage of an explosion-proof fuel tank, siren or alarm system, and intercom integration (between the exterior and interior of the vehicle).

High-quality armored vehicles are produced in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa by the Dubai-based business Artan armored. For regular cars built by usual automakers with standard configurations and settings, navigating the hostile environment full of security threats is difficult. Armoring is necessary to strengthen the vehicles’ defense against any outside threats, both natural and artificial.