Companies In Global PET Containers Market Embrace Technological Advancements To Stay At Forefront In Market : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global PET containers market is estimated at USD 73.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 122.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 to 2032

Key Companies Profiled

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

ALPLA

Resilux NV

Gerresheimer AG

Berry Global Inc.

RETAL Industries Ltd.

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Esterform Packaging Limited

Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd.

Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Container Type Bottles Jars Pails Clamshells Trays Others

By Technology Stretch Blow Molding Extrusion Blow Molding Thermoforming

By End Use Industry Food Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks Ready-to-Drink Sports Drinks Alcoholic Drinks Home care and Personal care Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Chemical Others



Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key PET containers manufacturers in its report are RETAL Industries Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., ALPLA, Resilux NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd, Ester form Packaging Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd, Zhonghu Enterprise Co Ltd., Eskapet Pet Ürünleri Kimya San Ve Tic. Ltd., Amcor Limited, CCL Industries Inc, Huhtamaki Group, Rexam PLC, Gerresheimer AG

Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

Some of the recent developments are:

In 2021 , Huhtamaki had acquired a company named Elif . This acquisition will lead to strength up their position to supply the products in developing nations and expands its existing flexible business of PET containers.

, had acquired a company named . This acquisition will lead to strength up their position to supply the products in developing nations and expands its existing flexible business of PET containers. In 2020, Amcor had launched the lightest 900-ml PET bottle which can be used for edible oil in Brazil. This was developed by using advanced design technology.

