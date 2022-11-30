Rapid Unit Sales Of Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market To Generate Incremental Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

Several manufacturers and industries have been forced to reevaluate their operations in order to gradually recover from losses they will incur over the next few years as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to a stop in production and a lack of raw materials, the organic chemical industry experienced significant setbacks. The report offers useful information about the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market.

The most recent report from Fact.MR offers information on the state of the market in various regions as well as market forecasts and historical data. The report also provides data on the demand for and sales of vinyl flooring plasticizers in various industries and geographical areas.

In terms of revenue, the global vinyl flooring plasticizer market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2027. The Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market report explores the factors driving this market and provides forecasts for opportunities that will shape it. Vinyl floor plasticizer market in the future. The Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market report also elucidates the factors hindering the growth of this market along with their impacts in the short, medium and long term. The study includes a sophisticated discussion of general trends in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

The vinyl flooring plasticizer market varies from country to country, but has shown modest or slow growth. In emerging economies including China and India, the vinyl flooring plasticizer market is experiencing high growth. The overall vinyl flooring plasticizer market can be said to be in a moderate growth stage, while the North American and Western European markets are between growth and maturity. In terms of volume, the vinyl floor plasticizer market is expected to reach 1.2 million tonnes by 2027.

Fact.MR estimates vinyl flooring plasticizer market value to reach USD 1,880 Million valuation by 2032 end, and shall account for around 30% of the overall plasticizer sales value during the same period.

Key Segments

By Plasticizer Type Pthalates DINP DIDP DEHP Others Non-Pthalates Benzoates DEHT DINCH Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

UPC Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

