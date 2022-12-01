8N Lofts Offers Top-Quality Student Housing Options

Lincoln, Nebraska, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — 8N Lofts is pleased to announce that they offer top-quality student housing options for those attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The spacious apartments allow students to enjoy an independent lifestyle with easy access to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

8N Lofts provides students with a selection of floorplans, including one-bedroom apartments for those who prefer to live alone and two, three, four, and five-bedroom apartments to share with friends or individuals matched through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, electricity, Internet access, and trash disposal. A monthly amenity fee is required. Surface, garage, and reserved garage parking are available for an additional cost.

8N Lofts is a student-oriented community that offers various amenities that make student living more enjoyable. Residents can enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, sky deck with a jumbo TV, gaming area with billiards, media lounge, rooftop hot tub, climbing wall, grilling stations, and more. A private shuttle bus makes visiting campus straightforward.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing available can find out more by visiting the 8N Lofts website or calling 1-531-207-1000.

About 8N Lofts: 8N Lofts is a top-quality student housing apartment complex close to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They offer spacious apartment options to allow students to live an independent lifestyle with easy access to campus. Each student pays a per-person rate to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their rent.

Company: 8N Lofts
Address: 811 N St.
City: Lincoln
State: NE
Zip code: 68508
Telephone number: 1-531-207-1000

