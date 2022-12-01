Neurovascular Catheters Market Size Anticipated to Reach USD 4.83 Billion by 2028 | Share and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Neurovascular Catheters Industry Overview

The global Neurovascular Catheters Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, rising prevalence of stroke and brain aneurysm, and technological advancements are driving the market.

Stroke is the most common cause of death, followed by heart and cancer diseases worldwide. For instance, according to WHO, in 2016, 15.2 million deaths of the 56.9 million deaths worldwide were due to stroke. Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) is the most common form of stroke caused due to reduced blood supply to the brain, making brain cells die. For instance, according to the U.S. CDC, 87.0% of strokes are classified as ischemic strokes, with the U.S. being the most commonly affected country.

Various initiatives are undertaken by the government worldwide to prevention stroke. For instance, the Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation (WISEWOMAN) program was started by the U.S. CDC in three states: North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Arizona, to minimize the risk of stroke and other neurovascular diseases in women by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Neurovascular Catheters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global neurovascular catheters market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Microcatheters, Balloon Catheters, Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, and Others

In 2020, the embolization catheters segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25.0%.

The microcatheters segment is expected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Embolic Stroke, Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, and Others

In 2020, the brain aneurysm segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 30.0% owing to factors such as the increasing incidence of brain aneurysms, new product launches by various market players, and increasing awareness among the population about the treatment of brain aneurysm.

The others segment is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Diagnostic Centers

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020 and held a revenue share of more than 50.0%.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Neurovascular Catheters Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are focusing on the launch of innovative types of medical devices, growth strategies, and technological advancements.

Some prominent players in the global Neurovascular Catheters market include:

Medtronic

Stryker

phenox GmbH

Penumbra, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Biomerics

Acandis GmbH

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

Order a free sample PDF of the Neurovascular Catheters Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter