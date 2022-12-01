Tube Packaging Market Legal Landscape and Growth Restraint Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Tube Packaging Industry Overview

The global tube packaging market size is expected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand from end-use industries including personal care, cosmetics, and oral care is expected to drive the market growth. Higher consumer awareness about health and wellness is expected to increase the demand for anti-tan, anti-aging, sun blocks, and other creams, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Tube packaging has higher applicability in the healthcare industry owing to its ability to maintain optimal packaging conditions to prolong the shelf life of the packaged products. Thus, the ease of applicability and easy dispensability is expected to contribute to the rising product demand in healthcare applications. Increasing healthcare spending across the globe is expected to drive the pharmaceutical industry. This is expected to augment market growth.

Tube Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tube packaging market on the basis of tube type, product, application, and region:

Based on the Tube Type Insights, the market is segmented into Squeeze and Collapsible and Twist

In terms of revenue, the squeeze and collapsible segment dominated the global market with a share of over 71% in 2020.

The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to higher product penetration in the end-user industries, such as personal care & oral care and healthcare.

The twist type segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

These types are majorly used for packaging consumer goods including gums, adhesives, and paints and soft-solid products including glue, balm, lipsticks, and others.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Laminated, Plastic, and Aluminum

In terms of revenue, laminated tubes dominated the market with a market share exceeding 44% in 2020.

The segment will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the high demand for laminates as it combines the properties of both plastic and metal, and thereby protects the products from spoilage.

In terms of revenue, the plastic tubes segment held the second-largest share of the global tube market and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

The aluminum product segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Care & Oral Care, Healthcare, Food, Consumer Goods, and Others

The personal care & oral care application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 67% in 2020.

application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 67% in 2020. Growing awareness regarding health and wellness coupled with higher demand for chemical-free, organic products is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

The healthcare application segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Tube Packaging Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive rivalry among the global manufacturers is expected to increase over the forecast period. Most of the companies offer standard as well as customized plastic, aluminum, and laminated tube packaging solutions. Increasing demand for innovative products like biodegradable and recyclable tubes is expected to intensify the competition over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the global Tube Packaging market include:

Essel Propack Limited

VisiPak

Sonoco Products Company

ALBEA

Clariant

Montebello Packaging

Huhtamaki OYJ

Unette Corporation

Romaco Group

Hoffman Neopac AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Tube Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.