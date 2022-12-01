Laparoscopy Surgery Gall Stone can be a life-threatening condition that can be prevented and cured with laparoscopy surgery.

Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Laparoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is used to treat conditions of the digestive system, including gallstones. The surgery is performed using a laparoscope, a small camera that is inserted into the body through a small incision in the abdomen. The camera allows the surgeon to view the inside of the abdomen and remove the gallstones.

Laparoscopic surgery is a safe and effective treatment for gallstones. The surgery is typically performed as an outpatient procedure, and patients can usually return home the same day. Recovery from the surgery is typically quick, and patients can expect to return to their normal activities within a week.

