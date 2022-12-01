Jewelry Market Share, Competitive Analysis, And Forecast 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 1 — /EPR Network/ — There is a trend in consumption of luxury jewelry as more people have positive attributes of the product that have some features of the body, that can be showcase for fashion and for style, that’s help in enhance looks. The growing popularity and the of product among high-income earners, jewelry is a symbol of high status, that is accelerating the jewelry market.

The diamond segment has the largest market shareholder as diamond have its ability to sparkle and reflect light that makes diamond more attractive than other product of jewelry. Diamond has been considered as a good investment and backup case of inflation, market collapse, bankruptcy, and others factors of the consumption rate.

Global Jewelry Market Segmentation:

Global Jewelry Market, by Product

Necklace

Earrings

Ring

Bracelet

Others

Global Jewelry Market, by Material

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Others

Global Jewelry Market, by End-Use

Men

Women

Based on the region, the global jewelry market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global jewelry market, followed by Europe.

Global Jewelry Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Jewelry Market:

Tiffany & Co.

Pandora

Signet Jewellers,

H Stern.

Chow Tai Fook

Swarovski

Cartier

Buccellati

Harry Winston Inc.

Chopard

Rajesh Export Ltd.

Chanel

LVMH Moët Hennessy

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

Product and service

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

Growth prospects

SWOT analysis

Key trends

Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Jewelry market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

