In-Flight Entertainment Market Revenue Statistics, Regional Overview and Key Player Analysis 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 1 — /EPR Network/ — Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Market is anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 13.5% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments and an increase in aircraft deliveries are some factors that will drive the market for In-Flight Entertainment. There can be a restrain the growth of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market due to framework & certification and increase in aircraft’s overall weight.

In the market, there are a trend of wireless inflight entertainment (W-IFE) systems among the airlines, as they have onboard architecture as inflight connectivity, excluding the terminals required for a live connection. The wireless kit is embedded and requires supplemental type certification. Due to the natural benefit of their expertise in wireless connectivity, IFC providers entered the W-IFE industry. The growth in W-IFE is also expanding the market for IFC providers. In addition, growth in inflight entertainment generates demand for streaming data, driving the market for inflight connectivity.

In-Flight Entertainment Market Segmentation:

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by Aircraft Type

  • Narrow-body Aircraft
  • Wide-body Aircraft
  • Very Large Aircraft
  • Business Jets

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by End-User

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by Product Type

  • IFE Hardware
  • IFE Connectivity
  • IFE Content

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by Class

  • First Class
  • Business Class
  • Premium Economy
  • Economy

Based on the region, the In-Flight Entertainment Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the In-Flight Entertainment Market, followed by Europe.

In-Flight Entertainment Market, by region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • The Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of Latin America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Major market players covered in the In-Flight Entertainment Market:

  • Panasonic Avionics
  • Thales Group
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Gogo LLC
  • Honeywell International
  • Zodiac Aerospace
  • Global Eagle Entertainment (US),

(Note: As per the latest market scenario and trends, the major player’s list will be updated)

Competitive Landscape:

  • Established companies in the market
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The In-Flight Entertainment Market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

In-Flight Entertainment Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

