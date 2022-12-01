Stockholm, Sweden, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — This feature allows users to create and store documents that are password protected and can only be accessed by those with permission. The launch of this new feature comes in response to recent data breaches and the need for better data security. “At trueoriginal, we take data security seriously,” said CEO John Mills. “We want our users to feel confident that their information is safe and secure.” The new secure document feature is available now on all trueoriginal platforms.

trueoriginal launches secure document feature

In an effort to ensure the safety and security of its users, trueoriginal has launched a new secure document feature. This feature allows users to create and store documents that are password protected and can only be accessed by those with permission. The launch of this new feature comes in response to recent data breaches and the need for better data security.

How to Create a Secure Document by True Original

In an age where information is increasingly digital, it’s more important than ever to make sure that your documents are secure. Whether you’re working on a personal project or sharing sensitive business information, you need to know that your document is protected from prying eyes. So, how can you create a secure document? The answer is by using True Original.

True Original is a software that allows you to create and share documents in a secure, encrypted format. That means that only those with the right permission can access and view your document. True Original also offers a number of other security features, including the ability to set expiration dates and revoke access at any time. So, whether you’re working on a document that contains sensitive information or simply don’t want anyone else to be able to view or edit your work, True Original is the perfect solution.

Why You Should Use True Original

There are many reasons why you should use True Original to create and share your documents. First and foremost, as mentioned earlier, True Original offers security and encryption features that will protect your document from unauthorized access. Additionally, True Original makes it easy to control who has access to your document and when they have access. You can easily set expiration dates or revoke access at any time, giving you complete control over who can view or edit your work. Finally, True Original offers a number of other features that make it the perfect solution for all your document needs, including the ability to sign documents electronically and track changes made to a document over time.

secure documents. When you need to send important documents, you want to be sure that they will reach their destination safely and on time. One way to do this is to send a TRUE Original Document. TRUE Original Documents are created using a secure, tamper-proof process that ensures that your documents will remain intact and confidential. Plus, they are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can be confident that your documents will arrive safely and on time. So when you need to send secure, confidential documents, be sure to send a TRUE Original Document.

If you’re looking for a way to create and share documents in a secure, encrypted format, then look no further than True Original. With its robust security features and ease of use, True Original is the perfect solution for all your document needs. So why wait? Try True Original today!

Media Contact:

Company Name: True Value Software AB

Contact Name: Lucas Vagner

Contact Phone: +46701469767

Address: Stockholm, Sweden

Email: support@trueoriginal.com

Website: https://trueoriginal.com/