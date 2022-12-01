Europe Natural Dyes And Pigments Market Size is Surging Worldwide in upcoming Years till 2028

Europe Natural Dyes And Pigments Industry Overview

The Europe natural dyes and pigments market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness growth due to the increasing demand for digital inks in fabrics and printing inks. Moreover, the raw material price volatility and environmental concerns arising during the manufacturing of synthetic dyes and pigments have further contributed to the development of the natural dyes and pigments market in Europe.

Europe Natural Dyes & Pigments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe natural dyes and pigments market based on product, application, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Dyes and Pigments

In the product segment, the plant-based dyes segment dominated the Europe natural dyes market and accounted for more than 70.0% overall revenue share in 2020. Also, carotenoids were the leading pigment in the product segment. The plant-based dyes and pigments are extracted from fruits and plants and are biodegradable, non-allergic, and non-toxic. Also, they do not contain any carcinogenic substances, unlike synthetic dyes, which makes them suitable for the coloration of textiles , food, drugs, and cosmetics.

Animal-based dyes are extracted from animals' secretion and dried bodies, insects, and microbes. Animals that produce biological pigments are used to extract colors. Animal-based dyes are used in luxury products and have gained popularity due to their permanent dying properties compared to plant-based counterparts.

E163 is one of the commercial food additives derived from fruit anthocyanin pigments from the grape skin. Its purple color makes it suitable to be used as a food additive in beverages and confectionaries. The adverse effect of synthetic food dyes on human health and concerns regarding food safety attracted public attention to shift towards natural-based dyes in the food and beverage industry.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Dyes and Pigments

The food and beverage segment dominated the natural dyes market and contributed to more than 60.0% of the overall revenue share in 2020. Natural dyes are used as colorants in water-based inks, suitable for the digital printing of cotton fabrics. The increased demand for environmentally friendly inkjet inks in digital cotton printing is expected to drive the market for natural dyes as a coloring additive in inks. Natural dyes exhibit color consistency compared to synthetic counterparts, which has further contributed to their use in water-based inks. Printing on textile has gained popularity due to trendy designs offered by significant clothing manufacturers.

Paprika and other vegetables and fruits are used for producing colorants that find application in meat products. Carotenoids pigment is used to provide red coloration to the food products. The increasing awareness about healthy eating and the high demand for meat products from numerous restaurants and hotels has propelled the meat industry in Europe.

The Europe cosmetics and personal care market is the largest market for cosmetic products in the world. Cosmetics have become a part of an individual’s life while traveling, attending meetings, and social functions. Also, launching new products with natural-based ingredients and appealing packaging designs have been adopted by cosmetic manufacturing companies to increase sales of their products. The green color obtained from avocado oil contains carotenoids, and chlorophylls do not possess carcinogenic characteristics, thus, making them suitable for use in cosmetic products.



Europe Natural Dyes & Pigments Country Outlook



Germany

K.

France

Italy

Russia & CIS Countries



Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players in natural dyes and pigment manufacturing are acquiring global pigments business to strengthen their position in Europe as well as other regions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe natural dyes and pigments market are:

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ABBEY COLOR

GNT Group B.V.

EW Nutrition

Naturex

DYNADIS

Vidya Europe Production SAS

