Global Pig Protein Concentrate Market To Record Significant Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The growing consumption of pork over the years has fuelled the demand for pig protein concentrate. Pig protein concentrate is the compound mix of various essential proteins which is fed to pigs. To offer nutrition-dense meat in the market, farmers are focusing on feeding their livestock with a highly nutritious diet. As pigs are omnivorous in nature, they require the intake of plant-based and fish products for their balanced diet. Manufacturers are focused on producing pig protein concentrate that caters to the essential diet of piglets, weaners, porkers, baconers, sows, gilts, and boars.

Pig protein concentrate has taken precedence over regular feeds, as it helps in maintaining the consistent quality of nutrients that promote fertility to the pigs. Pig protein concentrate is supplemented with gains in the diet of pigs in varying quantities based on their requirements for growing, lactating, and breeding. Pigs are being farmed along with other poultry to enhance the income of farmers. With increasing food processing industries across the world, pork production and distribution has also been increasing over the years, which is anticipated to lead to the positive growth of the global pig protein concentrate market.

Global Pig Protein Concentrate Market: Key Players

Key players in the pig protein concentrate market include Laucke Mills, Mazuri Exotic Animal Nutrition, Country Acres Feeds, CopRice, Verm-X, Badminton Feeds, Allen & Page, Target Feeds Ltd, and Nutrena Animal Feeds. Globally, more manufacturers in the feed industry have been investing on the pig protein concentrate in the recent years, as it is getting commercialized.

Global Pig Protein Concentrate: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global pig protein concentrate market has been segmented as-

  • Pellets
  • Powder

On the basis of nature, the global pig protein concentrate market has been segmented as-

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

