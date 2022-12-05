Say Hello to Olayerpro Lightweight High Speed Hair Dryer – the Latest Dazzler Hair Styling Tool

DONG GUAN, CHINA, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Olayer has launched a new hair styling tool that has been breaking all previous records for orders of any previous tool before. Named Olayerpro Lightweight Powerful Hair Dryer, this high speed blow dryer is the latest top of the line product to come out of the company’s inventory. Apart from flat irons, hair straighteners and hair curlers, Olayer now also sits at the zenith when it comes to sales of high speed hair dryers.

According to reports, this Chinese-German company will soon launch the next generation of hair styling tools in light of the huge success of Olayerpro Lightweight Powerful hair dryer. The 110,000rpm brushless motor works quietly like a breeze even while being 6 times as powerful as the nearest competitor. This Foldable high speed hair dryer also contains air temperature and heat control system that prevents any damage to the hair in any way.

“We are ecstatic that wholesale companies around the world have put their faith in us. We are glad to serve them with the best of the best hair styling tools and will continue this trend. This portable and excellent high speed hair dryer can be used in hair salons or even by you virtually anywhere and suitable for all hair styles. Order your stock today!”, said the Senior Manager at Olayer.

About:

Dongguan Olayer Technology Co.Ltd. or Olayer is a Chinese-German multi-product company. It specializes in making hair straighteners, hair curlers and other electric hair tools at the most reasonable and affordable price. Olayer products are shipped across the world.

For more information, please visit https://olayerpro.com/

Media Contact:

Address: Rm 601, 1st building, No.100, Changping duan, Dongshen Road, Changping Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. 523000

Phone Number: +86 131 4886 5556

Email: info@olayer.com

Website: https://olayerpro.com/

###