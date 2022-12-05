Fusion Biopsy Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fusion Biopsy Industry Overview

The global Fusion Biopsy Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing demand for targeted biopsy, and the rising utilization rate of multiparametric MRI in prostate cancer care are factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

High sensitivity and specificity of targeted MR/Ultrasound fusion biopsy in delineating prostate lesions compared to other traditional technologies such as TRUS biopsy, PSA test, or Digital Rectal Examination is expected to contribute to the market growth. The reliability and reproducibility of the fusion biopsy system in the diagnosis of aggressive tumors is expected to make it a standard tool in prostate biopsy.

An increasing number of radiologists gaining expertise in interpreting prostate MRI coupled with the implementation of standard image grading systems such as PI-RADS and Gleason score has increased the utilization rate of targeted MR/Ultrasound fusion biopsy systems.

The increasing number of government initiatives in terms of funding research, spreading awareness, and conducting mass screening programs related to prostate cancer are expected to play a crucial in the growth of the market. Some of the growth strategies adopted by market players include partnership, product launch, participation in trade events and conferences, and acquisitions to sustain in this highly competitive market.

Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fusion biopsy market on the basis of biopsy route, end-use, and region:

Based on the Route Insights, the market is segmented into Transrectal and Transperineal

The transrectal segment dominated the market for fusion biopsy and accounted for the largest revenue share of 86.7% in 2020 because it was considered as the gold standard in performing prostate biopsy worldwide in the past decades.

Transperineal fusion biopsy is an emerging trend and is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Care Centers

The hospitals segment dominated the market for fusion biopsy and held the largest revenue share of 61.0% in 2020 owing to their high purchasing power.

The diagnostics centers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market for fusion biopsy over the forecast period.

The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Fusion Biopsy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for fusion biopsy is decently fragmented, with the top few players holding the majority of the share. However, increasing demand for efficient diagnostic tools in prostate cancer management is creating growth opportunities for new players to enter the market.

Some prominent players in the global Fusion Biopsy market include:

MedCom

ESAOTE SPA

KOELIS

Focal Healthcare

GeoScan Medical

UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd.

