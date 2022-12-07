Putting together years of skilled expertise to make it a striking maiden visit!

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Greytrix have announced that they’re coming to the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, for the 2023 Edition of the Acumatica Summit. The 6-day seminal event is going to be more grandiose than ever before where customers, partners, and industry analysts will be under one roof to discuss, gain insights, share knowledge, and what not.

A Sneak Peek of Acumatica 2023

In the 12th Annual edition, Acumatica Summit is coming up with a new standard and the motto of Collaborate, Innovate, Accelerate. And rightly so, the event is going to be an open environment for all customers, partners, and industry analysts to interact, explore new ideas, and build new strategies. With 80+ sessions, 3000+ attendees from worldwide, insight-driven trainings, partner sessions and keynotes the 6-days Summit is all set to deliver breakthrough news, product updates and lot more!

As an environmentally conscious enterprise this Summit gears up for a ‘Zero-Waste’ experience. The 2022 edition was successful in diverting 98% of waste within operational control rather than landfills. Apart from this the stellar line-up of headline speakers like John Case, CEO; Ali Jani, CPO; Mike Shchelkonogov Founder & CTO; CJ Boguszewski, VP Partner Programs and Strategy; Doug Johnson, VP Product management and Sanket Akerkar, CRO makes it an event to look forward to!

Greytrix, will be joining in as one of the leading Acumatica Services, Integration partners in the market that thrives on delivering effective solutions to businesses meticulously created as per their needs and requirements.

Catch Greytrix at Acumatica 2023

At Acumatica Summit 2023, Greytrix will be one of the leading ERP services providers. Over the years, many businesses have come and gone, but Greytrix stood the test of time with its impeccable services and adaptable, modern solutions. And it’s been 23 years that they have been serving premium ERP services in the different verticals, including development, integration, consultation, support, and customization.

Development

ERP development is one of there main fields of expertise in which they’re highly specialized. They help businesses leverage the power of this modern cloud ERP system at the best quality, along with the lowest cost of ownership and the quickest turnaround time. Over the years, they’ve served more than 1500 customers worldwide to ensure seamless operations and better productivity. As a top-rated service provider, they have dedicated off-shore development centers for ISV and partners.

Integration

They also assist businesses with a full-range Acumatica integration service for enterprise applications (CRM, BI, E-commerce), Horizontal Software (POS, EDI, and Payment Gateways), and Vertical Software (Shipping Software, Non-profit, and Manufacturing).

Along with that, they also offer custom integration services as per the business requirements. Not just this, they also have our own customized Acumatica integrations with third-party software such as Magento, Shopify, and Dynamics 365 CRM. These integrations are powered by our own cloud-based integration platform, GUMU™. To help businesses streamline payments, they have the Checkbooks integration natively built on Acumatica platform.

Consultation and Support

Greytrix is also a proud consultant when it comes to Acumatica services. For that, they have competent and skilled tech experts who understand your system as well as business requirements and provide the best assistance accordingly. Whether you want to consult for Acumatica app development, integration, or customization, there experts will help you find the best solution for your business.

There Acumatica development and integration services are also well-assisted by support services. Along with that, they also offer independent support services that cover a whole range of assistance, including framework support, 24/7 dedicated support, and a multi-channel support. There skilled and qualified team takes care of the all-around technical and functional needs of your business and delivers premium services accordingly.

Bespoke Customization

Under Bespoke Customization, they give businesses the liberty to have customized solutions according to their system needs for Acumatica Framework. In addition, they also offer mobile application customization for Acumatica development, Acumatica reporting tool, and Acumatica Test SDK. Besides, they also cover third-party integration and web services customization to ensure smooth workflows, AI-powered automation, and seamless collaboration.

For more information

https://www.greytrix.com/blogs/acumatica/2022/12/05/acumatica-summit-2023-putting-together-a-years-of-skilled-expertised-to-make-it-a-striking-maiden-visit/

Originally Published by https://www.greytrix.com/ on 07-12-2022