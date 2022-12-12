B2C E-commerce Market to Expand at 9.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

B2C E-commerce Industry Overview

The global B2C E-Commerce Market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.65 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. The increasing disposable income level, escalating usage of internet and smartphones, and an increasing number of online shoppers are expected to drive the market growth. Online goods and service providers offer various options to their customers, such as vast product portfolio, discounted price rates, convenient payment methods, same-day delivery, and easy return policies while purchasing any goods or services, resulting in growing customer preference toward e-commerce platforms.

The General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) provides the rules and regulations governing international trade in services, with significant implications for e-commerce. The anti-Spam Law is placed to protect consumers from receiving unsolicited marketing material. Although online businesses collect information from consumers, they are legally prohibited to spam people’s inboxes without their consent. Technological advancement supported by increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is providing customers with a real-time shopping experience. For instance, Augmented Reality (AR) technology offers customers ‘virtual changing rooms’ wherein customers can try a product virtually.

B2C E-commerce Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global B2C e-commerce market based on type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into B2C Retailers and Classifieds

The B2C retailer’s segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 99.4% in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The classifieds segment accounted for a revenue share of 0.56% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Home Décor & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), and Others

The clothing and footwear segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.71% in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing internet usage and the growing interest of consumers in the new electronics products and trends.

Increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and in-app augmented reality is providing customers with the real-time shopping experience of consumer electronics, which contributes significantly to the decision-making process.

B2C E-commerce Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

B2C e-commerce players are involved in strategies such as partnerships, business expansions, new product developments, and contracts to expand their market share.

Some prominent players in the global B2C E-commerce market include:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon, Inc.

ASOS

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

com, Inc.

MakeMytrip Pvt.Ltd.

OLX

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Craigslist, Inc.

