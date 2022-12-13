ASM330LHHX from STMicroelectronics Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring STMicroelectronics’ ASM330LHHX in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control. This automotive-grade device is highlighted for its 6-axis and an extended temperature range of up to +105 °C.

The STMicroelectronics ASM330LHHX system-in-package features a 3-axis digital accelerometer and a 3-axis digital gyroscope. This device is manufactured leveraging the tried and true processes of the company for micromachined accelerometers and gyroscopes, resulting in a AEC-Q100 compliant solution with automotive-grade standards and reliability. With all parts optimized, the ASM330LHHX offers superior output stability, extremely low noise, and full data synchronization. An ideal choice for non-safety applications in the automotive industry.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/stmicroelectronics-asm330lhhx-automotive-grade-system-in-package To see the entire portfolio of STMicroelectronics products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###