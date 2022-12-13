CONTUS TECH Bags the “BEST EMPLOYER BRAND AWARD TamilNadu 2022”

Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — CONTUS TECH, India’s leading SaaS Product company, known for its digital excellence across the globe, has been awarded the “Best Employer Brand”, Tamil Nadu 2022, out of more than 400 brands at a huge event hosted by CHRO Asia on Wednesday. CHRO Asia is a global platform whose vision is to drive change and benchmark best practices relating to the HR profession and practices.

The “Best Employer Brand Awards” is an annual event that recognizes and awards organizations for their exemplary human resource practices, strategies, and progressive work culture.

Bala Kandaswamy, CEO & Co-founder, CONTUS TECH, received the prestigious honor at the event on 7th December 2022, in the presence of several of Tamil Nadu’s distinguished tech industrialists and entrepreneurs.

This glorious recognition from the continent’s most prominent platform with a great vision for HR practices and professionals is truly a commendable moment for CONTUS TECH. It is years of commitment towards providing the CONTUS TECH family a workplace to cherish and grow as both individuals and as an organization that has made the win possible.

With a great sense of gratitude towards CHRO Asia, Bala says, “It is an esteemed privilege for us at CONTUS TECH to be recognized with this honor as the “Best Employer Brand” in Tamil Nadu, a place where we built and grew as a renowned institution. This win reflects our work culture, diverse and inclusive environment, and seamlessness in hiring and nurturing new talents. Our devoted attention to fostering progressive HR policies and a people-first ecosystem is something that constantly strengthens and motivates our workforce to achieve more, setting an example the world will look up to.”

CONTUS TECH takes pride in bagging this esteemed award as a means to continuously improve and grow the organization in terms of leadership, employee engagement, and innovation while making a difference in employee experience.

About CONTUS TECH:

CONTUS TECH is a leading SaaS product company and a global software provider in the fields of unified communication and media streaming. With 1000+ clients from 40+ countries, the organization digitally transforms and supports a wide range of industries across the globe. CONTUS TECH fosters digital excellence with 14+ years of expertise holding worldwide recognitions for platform efficacy and best place to work.