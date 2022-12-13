OBEETEE Becomes The Sponsor For IDAC Hyderabad 2022

New Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — IDAC is an annual expo which brings together the biggest companies and thought leaders in the Infrastructure, Development, Architecture and Construction space together. With an array of successful Mumbai IDAC Expos under its wing, this year’s expo is being held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on November 17, 18 and 19.

IDAC is all set to be a mega gathering of South India’s leading architects, designers and consultants. This incredible networking and presentation event is divided into different pavilions with varied focuses. OBEETEE Carpets is powering the Interior Pavilion this year. Being a one-stop shop for all flooring requirements, OBEETEE will be displaying the wide array of different collections that they have to offer. This includes but is not limited to contemporary, regional, bohemian, and traditional designs. Also on display will be OBEETEE’s famous Proud to be Indian Collections and the brand-new collection with designer Anita Dalmia.

Ms. Angelique Dhama, CEO, OBEETEERetail, said, “IDAC is a wonderful platform to connect with powerful voices in the interior and design space and reach new heights for the industry together. We have actively participated in all IDAC Mumbai Expos and value the exposure garnered from them deeply. This will be the debut of OBEETEE Retail in South India and we are absolutely ecstatic to see the response from the market.”

Soon after this debut, OBEETEE is set to launch its brand new store in Hyderabad. This 5,000 sq. ft. store in Jubilee Hills will be OBEETEE Retail’s first touch point in South India, and an important peg of its domestic expansion plan.

About OBEETEE

Founded in 1920, OBEETEE is one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in India and the world. Expanding over a century, OBEETEE has garnered an undisputed reputation in terms of its brilliance. With over 25,000 artisans dedicated to the creation of extraordinary rugs, OBEETEE boasts of a community that sustains its existence and excellence.

The uniqueness and regality of OBEETEE are undeniable, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which houses two beautiful OBEETEE creations, agrees. In addition to that, innumerable prominent people have experienced and recognized the world of OBEETEE over the years.

OBEETEE has India’s greatest in-house rug-making capabilities, powered by their modern dyeing plant and ever-inspired design department. They constantly employ new textures and designs, and house over 4,000 color-fast shades of wool in their bank. OBEETEE was the first company to receive the SA 8000:2001 certification for Social Accountability. The company does an endless array of things to give back to the community. From supporting children’s education, women’s vocational training, public health, and sanitation, to numerous environmentally conscious efforts, OBEETEE is by the people, of the people, for the people.

Website – www.obeetee.in