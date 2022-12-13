Ship2Anywhere Express Upgrades Break-Bulk Shipment Service

Frisco, TX, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Since 2016, Australia has sent more goods to the United States. It went from just over $10 billion in 2019 to $12.99 billion in 2020, a huge increase. Some of the most popular things that Australian vendors brought to the U.S. were pearls, precious stones, metals, and coins. The meat was the second most popular item, after manufactured goods and medicines. How do you plan to get your things where they need to go? Here, you can find everything you need about Express Shipping to Australia.

Ship2Anywhere is shortening transit times and giving businesses, especially SMEs, more time to get their shipments ready by expanding their new service between Australia and the U.S.

Ship2Anywhere, one of the fastest shipping companies in the world, has announced the start of a new service that will connect Australia and the U.S. Air work will be in charge of the flight, and they have made sure Ship2Anywhere gets a whole row. Customers who use Ship2Anywhere to Shipping from United States to Australia. Will now have better connections, shorter transit times, and more space.

Customers in Australia and the USA will find it easier and more reliable to ship e-commerce, healthcare (cold chain), automotive, agricultural, and other important spare parts.

Peter Langley, vice president of Ship2Anywhere Australasia, says, “We’re thrilled to set up this new route as part of our ongoing efforts to provide better and stronger connections for clients, especially in a corridor that is so important to bilateral trade between United States to Australia Shipping. Businesses.” In 2021, Australia sent more than US$8 billion to the U.S., while the U.S. sent US$5.5 billion more to Australia. With this new service, we’ll have ten flights a week. This will make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Australia and New Zealand to trade with each other and grow.

Businesses in both Australia and the U.S. can benefit from the new trans-Tasman service in many ways, such as:

Giving customers in Melbourne more time to prepare shipments

Customers can now use the International Priority shipping service to send packages to Australia, and the International Priority freight service to the U.S. is one day faster.

Approval of Dangerous Goods

