The BRCGS Food Safety Issue-9 Documentation Kit Has Introduced by The Global Manager Group

Newark, CA, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Manager Group has very excited to launch the BRCGS food safety issue-9 documentation kit for their global customers. The BRC food safety standard Issue 8 has been revised as BRCGS Global Standard Food Safety Issue 9 in August 2022 covering product safety, authenticity, legality, and quality for the food industries. Global Manager Group offers readymade editable templates of the BRCGS food safety documentation kit based on the revised BRCGS global food safety standard Issue-9. Also, the team of food safety and quality consultants has prepared this BRCGS Certification Documentation conforming to the requirements of BRCGS food safety standard Issue-9.

The BRCGS Issue 9 document kit contains more than 210 editable MS Word files. These documents address all the elements of the food safety and quality management system based on BRCGS Global Standard Food Safety Issue-9 requirements. BRCGS food safety procedures and formats provided in our documents kit can help in fine-tuning the processes and establishing better control in the system. It gives value for money to customers and the payback period is very low. The BRCGS food safety Issue 9 document kit takes care of all the sections and sub-sections of the latest BRCGS food safety issue 9 standard and therefore, gives greater confidence and improves the system. It also helps in preparing the BRCGS food safety audit checklist.

The users can very easily modify the templates according to their company and products and create their own BRCGS documents and BRCGS food safety checklist for their organization within a few days. The BRCGS Food Safety- Issue 9 documents kit is a comprehensive documentation package that covers the system manual, procedures, templates, forms, and many key documents such as the BRCGS food safety audit checklist to help the organization establish a documented food safety and quality management system at the micro-level. Using the ready-to-use BRCGS issued-9 documents saves much time and cost in document preparation and helps in learning documentation structure and process for BRCGS food safety issue 9. Also, the free DEMO of the BRCGS food safety issue 9 documents can be downloaded online to help the users understand the list of all documents provided by us, which helps users to take an informed decision to purchase the kit and proceed with a quick buy option via a secure third-party payment gateway. To know more about the documents, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/brc-food-standards-documents-procedure-manuals-checklist.htm

