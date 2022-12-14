eMobility Made in Germany: eROCKIT on the road to success – new share issue started

Hennigsdorf, Berlin, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — eROCKIT AG will issue further shares as part of a public issue, as Chairman Andreas Zurwehme reported at the company’s first annual general meeting in Berlin. Well over 200 shareholders invested more than 830,000 Euros this year. Due to the great demand, further eROCKIT shares are now being offered. The eROCKIT AG share thus continues on the road to success. An investment in eROCKIT AG is an investment opportunity in a German public limited company in eMobility. The eROCKIT is a unique vehicle of German engineering “Made in Berlin-Brandenburg”. Innovative technology, registered and on the road, production is ongoing and demand is very high.

What is the eROCKIT?

Bicycle? e-bike? Motorcycle? eROCKIT combines all in one vehicle. You can enjoy cycling at 100 km/h on the city motorway. eMobility high-tech makes it possible. With just a few steps on the pedals, you can feel incredible acceleration and experience the topic of eBikes in a whole new dimension. The human hybrid technology is behind the pedal-controlled, intuitive operation. An unprecedented combination of hardware and software, a powerful electric motor and a state-of-the-art battery. Intuitive operation, great experience. The eROCKIT is emission-free and environmentally friendly. It’s the ideal commuter vehicle that gets you to work faster, cheaper and more relaxed. It’s sporty and healthy, agile and safe, it saves time and money. A “full tank” or battery charge is enough for more than 130 km and the electricity costs are less than three euros.

Art of Engineering, Made in Germany

With the eROCKIT, a company from near Berlin has achieved a coup in German engineering. “We want to write mobility history,” explains Andreas Zurwehme, Chairman of eROCKIT AG. He works in industry for over 30 years and has been involved with electromobility for 12 years. He and his team of engineers, electronics technicians, mechanics, software and marketing professionals have made it their mission to lead the company to success. Markus Leder COO, previously served at Pininfarina Germany as head of development.

With the community to success

eROCKIT AG was founded at the end of 2021 and is aiming for an IPO in the future. Anyone who joins now has the chance to benefit enormously from an increasing company value.

A great investment opportunity with a product to “experience!”

eMobility is one of the strongest future and growth markets. The eROCKIT “Made in Germany” is therefore an exciting candidate to become a really big player. Investing in sustainably but also sensibly is an important criterion for many investors, in addition to high return opportunities. The time for an investment in eROCKIT could hardly be better. “The eROCKIT is registered and on the road. We will soon be presenting our new model, the eROCKIT One, to the public,” explains Andreas Zurwehme.

