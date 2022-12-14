Future Electronics President Robert Miller invites employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch

Posted on 2022-12-14 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will hold its annual Holiday Lunch on Friday December 16, 2022.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

This highly anticipated holiday tradition will feature Future’s senior executives serving a festive multi-course meal to all the employees. The annual event will be held in the company’s on-site dining room.

Robert Miller, Founder and President of Future Electronics, established the tradition to bring everyone together during the holiday season, and as a way of thanking employees for another year of hard work and dedication on behalf of Future’s customers and suppliers.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ employee initiatives, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution