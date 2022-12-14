Future Electronics President Robert Miller invites employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will hold its annual Holiday Lunch on Friday December 16, 2022.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

This highly anticipated holiday tradition will feature Future’s senior executives serving a festive multi-course meal to all the employees. The annual event will be held in the company’s on-site dining room.

Robert Miller, Founder and President of Future Electronics, established the tradition to bring everyone together during the holiday season, and as a way of thanking employees for another year of hard work and dedication on behalf of Future’s customers and suppliers.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

