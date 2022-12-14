TunePat 2022 Christmas Special Offers – Up to 42% Off!

— TunePat has officially started its Christmas sales of this year, which starts on December 12 and runs until December 31. It is also the biggest sale of the year, saving up to 42% off on all of its video products.

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — TunePat Inc. offers special discounts during this Christmas season to express appreciation for the ongoing support of customers. In this campaign, all products are participating in the promotion, and not only the lifetime subscription is discounted, but also the year subscription. This is arguably the biggest promotion of the year, where customers can get the best price. Customers can get a lifetime subscription for only $90.93 to TunePat’s hot products, like TunePat Netflix Video Downloader, TunePat Amazon Video Downloader, TunePat DisneyPlus Video Downloader, and TunePat HBOMax Video Downloader. It’s also a good deal to buy the lifetime plan for TunePat VideoGo All-In-One, allowing you to download videos from multiple platforms for just $229.90.

For more details, simply visit the campaign page below to get the TunePat 2022 Christmas Sales: https://www.tunepat-video.com/special-offer/2022-christmas-sale/

Special Offer in the TunePat Christmas Sales (December 12, 2022 – December 31, 2022):

1. TunePat VideoGo All-In-One (Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $229.90/lifetime (Original price: $259.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $109.90/year (Original price: $119.90/year)

TunePat VideoGo All-In-One is a comprehensive tool designed for downloading videos and movies from some major streaming services and social media for offline playback like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and so on. With this powerful tool, users can download HD videos in MP4 or MKV format to their computers. Moreover, it has the ability to preserve multi-language audio tracks and subtitles. All videos are free to watch on any device without an internet connection.

2. TunePat Netflix Video Downloader (Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $90.93/lifetime (Original price: $129.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $49.95/year (Original price: $59.95/year)

TunePat Netflix Video Downloader is capable of downloading movies and shows from Netflix without the app. It can preserve all available audio tracks and subtitles in multiple languages and save videos as MP4 or MKV files so that users can watch them on any device. It offers a batch download function that lets users add full episodes or full seasons of a TV show to download with one single click. All downloaded videos can be viewed offline after being downloaded, even if the subscription expires.

3. TunePat Amazon Video Downloader(Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $90.93/lifetime (Original price: $129.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $49.95/year (Original price: $59.95/year)

TunePat Amazon Video Downloader is one of the best-performing Prime Video downloaders in the market which enjoys some wonderful features. It is capable of directly downloading videos and movies from Amazon Prime without an app owing to its smart search engine. It can free users from the restriction of only being able to download videos on supported devices and watch them through the app. With it, users can not only download videos in MP4 format but also move them to whatever device as needed.

4. TunePat DisneyPlus Video Downloader(Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $90.93/lifetime (Original price: $129.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $49.95/year (Original price: $59.95/year)

TunePat DisneyPlus Video Downloader, a powerful and multi-functional tool, is dedicated to providing the best video download experience for Disney+ users. It comes with an advanced download core that can significantly increase downloading speed. With TunePat, transferring downloaded videos between devices is no longer difficult. Users can enjoy watching movies whenever and wherever they want thanks to it.

5. TunePat HBOMax Video Downloader(Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $90.93/lifetime (Original price: $129.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $49.95/year (Original price: $59.95/year)

TunePat HBOMax Video Downloader supports downloading videos in different video qualities, which can be up to 720p. At the same time, it can completely save the subtitles and audio during the download process, without the phenomenon of audio stalling or subtitles disappearing. There are various languages available to choose from, and users can select one or two of them specifically according to the region or viewing habits.

6. TunePat HuluVideo Downloader (Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $79.90/lifetime (Original price: $129.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $39.95/year (Original price: $59.95/year)

TunePat Hulu Video Downloader is a master video downloader that can download high-resolution videos (up to 720p). The subtitles and audio can be completely saved during the download process, including 5.1 surround audio (if the video provides) and AAC 2.0 audio. And once the videos are downloaded, users can watch them offline on any device they want as TunePat exports Hulu videos as more compatible MP4 or MKV files.

7. TunePat ParamountPlusVideo Downloader (Windows & Mac)

— Lifetime Plan: $79.90/lifetime (Original price: $129.90/lifetime)

— Yearly Plan: $39.95/year (Original price: $59.95/year)

TunePat ParamountPlus Video Downloader can assist in downloading high-quality videos from Paramount Plus, which can be up to 1080p, retaining multi-language audio tracks and subtitles. It also enables storing Paramount+ videos in the commonly used MP4 or MKV format to circumvent device restrictions, in order that users can move movies to any device that they want. Besides, it supports downloading all content on Paramount Plus and keeps them forever on the device.

Best Music Converters – Up to 42 % Off! :

In addition to video downloaders, TunePat also offers discounts on its music converters. The year subscription additionally takes part in the promotion along with the lifetime subscription. Customers can order Amazon Music Converter, Spotify Converter, Apple Music Converter, YouTube Music Converter, Pandora Music Converter, Any Audiobook Converter, Tidal Music Converter, and Deezer Music Converter at competitive prices that couldn’t get before.

For more details, please go to: https://www.tunepat.com/special-offer/2022-xmas-sales/

About TunePat Inc.

TunePat Inc. is a leading multimedia converter provider that is dedicated to offering the best music converters and video downloaders to customers around the world. Now TunePat has successfully released many products, help users convert songs, playlists, and podcasts from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora, and download movies and series from Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Discovery, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more. In addition, TunePat Inc. is making efforts to offer the best after-sale service to ensure all users get the best user experience.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www.tunepat-video.com/