External Defibrillators Market expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

The global external defibrillators market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing technological advancements, government initiatives for installation of AEDs at public places, incidence of sudden cardiac arrest, and initiatives by key market players are some of the key drivers of this market. In November 2020, OHS Canada reported that the Defibrillator Registration and Public Access Act (Bill 141) was accepted by the government and is anticipated to increase public access to AEDs in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the demand for External Defibrillators in spite of the supply chain challenges and other hurdles brought by movement restrictions.

Nihon Kohden for instance, reported double-digit growth in international sales in 2020 (including the U.S. and Latin America) due to the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales in Mexico and Colombia, in particular, recorded 200% growth due to surge in demand for Nihon Kohden’s patient monitors, defibrillators, and ventilators. In June 2020, Philips received FDA clearance for HeartStartFRx and HeartStart FR3 automated external defibrillators. HeartStart FR3 includes innovative features to help medical personnel and first-responders treat cardiac arrest. While HeartStartFRx is a public-access automated external defibrillators that features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, comprising cardiopulmonary resuscitation guidance, for emergency use in school, workplaces, and other public spaces, in addition to medical professional use.

Increasing number of supportive policies by governments, regulatory bodies, and healthcare organizations is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period. For example, the IRC (Italian Resuscitation Council) reported that the proposed law on AEDs in Italy was approved by the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber in July 2021. The law provides for about 10 million EUR (about USD 11.36 million) for the implementation of public access AEDs over the next five years, among other provisions. In Australia, the government agency SA Ambulance Service (SAAS), recommends use of a defibrillator as early as possible to increase the person’s chances of survival. Both semiautomatic and automatic AEDs are recommended while manual defibrillators are recommended for use by trained professionals only. AEDs are also recommended over a manual defibrillator in low acuity settings, including medical clinics and allied health and dental clinics, due to their ease of use.

Technological advancements have led to modern external defibrillators becoming more and more compact and easier to use, with reduced need for maintenance and increased cost-effectiveness. AEDs in the U.S., for instance, are priced between USD 900 and 2,000. AED USA offers the Zoll AED Plus Fully Automatic defibrillators at USD 1,699 and the ZOLL AED three semi-automatic at USD 1,895. Prices of manual external defibrillators, on the other hand, range from USD 1,000 to 25,000 according to the WHO. Emerging technology trends in the market are advancements in personal AEDs for home use, use of drones to improve cardiac arrest response, solutions to improve tracking of AEDs, and use of IoT and analytics. Rapid Response Revival Research Ltd, based in Australia, has developed the world’s first personal AED-CellAED-for home use. The device received CE Certification in May 2021, enabling the company to commercialize the device across Europe.

External Defibrillators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global external defibrillators market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

External Defibrillators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Manual External Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

External Defibrillators End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospital

Pre Hospital

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

External Defibrillators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

April 2019: Stryker launched LIFEPAK CR2 AED in the U.S., expanding its lineup of defibrillation solutions. The product connects to an AED program manager, LIFELINKcentral, to help an organization’s AED manager to monitor and manage device readiness issues remotely.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the key players in the external defibrillators market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker

Zoll Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

ProgettiSrl

Schiller AG

MS Westfalia GmbH

AMI Italia

Bexen Cardio

Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Mediana Co., Ltd.

