Moodesign Brings the Wow Factor to Interior Design Projects

Montreal, Quebec, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — With nearly 20 years of experience providing exceptional interior design solutions for residential and commercial clients, Moodesign has firmly established itself as the interior designer of choice that can add the ‘wow effect’ to any project.

Aesthetics, functionality and a realistic budget are the pillars upon which the Moodesign team has flourished in providing innovative interior designs with strong creativity. That’s why customers benefit from visually harmonious, contemporary, functional and original projects.

Their interior designers are adept at ensuring the client’s environment stands out from the rest by making a strong statement to the satisfaction of both residential and commercial customers.

Their outstanding achievements have been created on projects for bars and restaurants, shops, offices and restaurants across the Montreal region. “We are creative, dynamic, passionate and rigorous as our team understands the necessity to listen to clients and combine aesthetics and functionality to make every project successful,” commented Business Owner Sébastien Forget.

Moodesign’s mission is to realize a project on many different levels. These include perspectives, suitable materials, furniture and accessories, layout and construction plans, site supervision and within budget guidelines.

“We create everything a client could need on a project. We are in close contact with experienced professionals who participate in the implementation of projects, including suppliers, subcontractors, general contractors and artists. And once completed, Moodesign verifies the quality of the project,” he added.

Their creation concepts have been reflected in the positive testimonials from a diverse range of highly satisfied customers. D. Fortin, of Radio Lounge Nightclubs, commented: “I called on the services of moodesign for renovations in my clubs as well as at home and the quality of the plans and specifications as well as the advice and follow-up were a guarantee of success from all points of view. All in all, I highly recommend him for any renovations or new construction.”

Crotu, of Flavor Molecule added: “We did business with Sébastien for the design of our micro-distillery. First, he clearly identified our needs and the design is spectacular. Then, he was efficient from start to finish, relentlessly! Finally I would also like to mention that he has very good contacts! In addition, I shopped around for all the subcontractors but Sébastien’s recommendations were nevertheless always the best, true meticulous professionals. Therefore, trust him.”

For more information about Moodesign:

Phone: (514) 567-2383

Email: info@moodesign.net

Website: https://moodesign.net/