Transcription Certification Institute launches special gift coupons for the holiday season!

Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Transcription Certification Institute (TCI), a leading online general transcription course provider, has launched gift coupons starting from $50 to $499 (full course fee), making it easy to support someone who desires to build a career in general transcription.

Minnie Sinha, founder of the Transcription Certification Institute and a member of Team TCI, said, “This idea came up after a serious conversation with a mother who wanted to gift the course to her daughter without paying the entire course fee. The existing system was based totally on the course fee; one had to pay for the entire course, and there was no partial support option. The newly-launched gift coupon seeks to fill in the gap in requirements and allows you to support your loved ones’ transcription career through simple tokens of love (eGift cards)!”

How does the coupon work?

TCI gift coupons are available with a 30% discount on the coupon amount for the holiday season. You can buy $100 coupons for $70, $250 coupons for $175, and so on. You can even add a personalized message to the coupon to celebrate your loved ones. Note that this offer cannot be clubbed with any other existing offer.

About TCI

TCI addresses the shortage of trained work-from-home (WFH) transcriptionists. Since its inception in 2008, TCI has offered multiple transcription-related services and products to both transcriptionists and transcription companies, acting as a platform connecting all with a transcription need or seeking to grow their transcription career.